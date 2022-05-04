Shehnaaz Gill Holds Salman Khan Close, Hugs and Kisses Him At Arpita Khan’s Eid 2022 Party; Watch

Shehnaaz Gill was one of the many stars at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s Eid party on Tuesday night. The Bigg Boss 13 alum was seen wearing a gorgeous black sharara for the festive bash. While Shehnaaz made her way alone into the party, posing for the cameras, she was escorted out of the party by Salman himself. Cameras caught the actors keeping each other close as they walked out of the venue.

Salman and Shehnaaz refused to let each other go as they posed for the paparazzi together. At a point, Shehnaaz was seen having a quick conversation with Salman and ended up hugging him. Just as they parted ways, Shehnaaz gave Salman another hug and even kissed him before she left the party.

After posing for the cameras, Shehnaaz held Salman’s hand and took him along to her car. She then told the media, “You know guys, Salman sir has come to drop me off at my car.”

Shehnaaz and Salman’s latest joint appearance came a few days after they reunited at Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party. If a report by BollywoodLife.com is to be believed, Salman Khan took great care of Shehnaaz Gill during the Iftar party. The report claims that Salman made Shehnaaz sit next to him so that she can be comfortable. The source cited by the entertainment portal also claims that the two stars talked at length during the Iftar and Shehnaaz looked happy as Salman made her feel like a family member.

It is also reported that Shehnaaz is making her Bollywood acting debut with Salman in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress would reportedly be seen opposite Aayush Sharma, and with Salman Khan approaching her, she instantly gave her nod. Fans await Shehnaaz and Salman’s statements on the development.

Earlier this year during the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan welcomed Shehnaaz Gill as a special guest on the show. During that time as well, the two got emotional as they remembered the late actor and Bigg Boss 15 winner Sidharth Shukla. Salman also got teary-eyed after meeting Shehnaaz and gave her a tight hug. He asked Shehnaaz to move on in life and assured her that he has been in touch with Sidharth’s mother.

