Shehnaaz Gill Has Gone ‘Completely Pale’ After Sidharth Shukla’s Death, Says Rahul Mahajan

Television actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla‘s sudden death on Thursday morning has shaken his fans and colleagues to the core. Bigg Boss contestant and TV personality Rahul Mahajan visited the actor’s house to offer his condolences to his family. He also visited actress Shehnaaz Gill, who shared a special bond with the late actor since their Bigg Boss 13 days. Talking to publication, Rahul said that Shehnaaz has gone ‘pale’ and is not fine after Sidharth’s death.

Talking to Etimes, Rahul said, “She had gone completely pale as if a storm had just passed by and washed away everything.”

Rahul also opened up about meeting Sidharth’s mother Rita Shukla. “Sidharth was a different kind of person, he would not even like us mourning for him and I met his mother today who is also such a strong woman. She had tears in her eyes but she was strong and told me ‘death is obvious and but said itna jaldi nahi hona chahiye tha.’ She is a mother and how can any mother see her son go away in her lifetime,” he said.

Previously, Shehnaaz’s father Santok Singh had also said that he talked to her and she was not fine after Sidharth’s untimely death. Sidharth and Shehnaaz were lovingly called ‘SidNaaz’ by fans who shipped them as a couple. They were rumoured to be dating each other, even though they always maintained that they were just close friends. Sidharth and Shehnaaz were also supposed to star in ‘Silsila SidNaaz Ka’ a reality show on their love and friendship.

Sidharth started his career as a model before landing the lead role in the 2008 serial Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He then went on to star in many shows including Balika Vadhu, as District Collector Shiv Shekhar, which was his breakout performance. He made his film debut in 2014 with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The actor also participated and won Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Apart from that, he was a contestant in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 6.

