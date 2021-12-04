Shehnaaz Gill Could Return to BB House, Makers Planning Wildcard Entry

Popularly known as the Katrina Kaif of Punjab, Shehnaaz Gill has always won the hearts of the audience with her childlike innocence and impressive acting performances. She was loved by fans for her strong presence and chemistry with Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13. It is now being reported that the makers of the controversial reality show have approached Shenaaz to be a part of the ongoing Bigg Boss 15, reported Telly Chakkar.

The makers have already introduced past contestants like Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee in the show. Rashami Desai and Bigg Boss Marathi star Abhijit Bichukale also made entries as wildcard contestants inside the house. Shehnaaz, however, could be the biggest star yet to return to the BB house.

The news, however, has not been confirmed yet but the speculation of the diva entering the show has made her fans happy and excited. Though it would not be easy for the actress as she is still recovering from the demise of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla back in September.

Her emotional condition was also evident during the promotions of the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The actress even broke down during one of the media interactions.

Shehnaaz had dedicated a tribute song to Sidharth. Titled Tu Yaheen Hai, the song was crooned by herself and showed her love story with the late actor.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 has been witnessing a lot of drama between Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal. Recently, Shamita Shetty and Devolena Bhattacharjee also got into a confrontation, following which the former ended up fainting on the show.

The show also saw a lot of popular evictions with Jay Bhanushali, Simba Nagpal, Vishal Kotian and Neha Bhasin taking an exit from Bigg Boss 15.

