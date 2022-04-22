Shehnaaz Gill and Masaba Gupta Pose Together, Latter Calls Her The ‘Sunshine Girl’; See Pic

Shehnaaz Gill has become one of those reality show stars whose popularity sky-rocketed after her appearance on the show. One of the Bigg Boss 13 finalist, she enjoys massive popularity and a huge fan base. Now, the Punjabi singer and actress’picture with fashion designer and Masaba Masaba actress, Masaba Gupta is going viral.

In the post, Masaba and Shehnaaz can be seen posing together. Tagging the Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Masaba wrote ‘sunshine girl from another world’ along with a heart emoji. She is wearing a green outfit while Shehnaaz can be seen wearing white. She re-shared the story from her handle as well. See the picture here:

Shehnaaz looks absolutely gorgeous, like always. The picture together is also making us excited and we wonder if a collaboration is on cards. We hope that it does turn true because that will be interesting to see. Will Shehnaaz be a part of Masaba Masaba 2? Only time will tell. Fans too have been asking these questions on Twitter. A fan posted a link to the Instagram Story in their tweet and wrote, “Shehnaaz met Masaba gupta …something on the way.” Another tweeted, “Omg omg check @MasabaG Ig story guys!! She posted a picture with Shehnaaz. Hope that they are collaborating! (fingers crossed emojis) Was waiting for it since forever!” Another fan posted, “Looks like Shehnaaz x Masaba collab is happening finally.” Many other fans posted the screengrab of the Story on Twitter.

Shehnaaz has won heats with her simplicity and her innocence. She was last spotted during Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar party, where she chose a white Salwar suit. At the party, she met with Salman Khan, and also met and greeted Shah Rukh Khan. In her last trip to Punjab, Shehnaaz shared several videos and pictures. In one, she was seen doing Gidda, while in another, she posted a picture of her visit to the Golden Temple.

