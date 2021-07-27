Kareena Kapoor Khan has always experimented with her movies and has taken up challenging roles. While taking such risks, the actor gets full support from her mother-in-law, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. On various occasions, Kareena has talked about how motivating and encouraging her mother-in-law has been. Earlier, in one of her interviews with PTI, the actress had revealed that her mother-in-law enjoys watching her in glamorous roles.

Kareena, who married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012, shares an unconventional bond with Sharmila. The actress misses no occasion to shower praises and love on her mother-in-law. During her interview, Kareena had revealed that Sharmila really liked her in the popular dance number, Fevicol, from the movie Dabangg 2.

“She (Sharmila Tagore) likes me in glamorous parts. She liked me in ‘Fevicol’ song. She loves song and dance, so she always says that I should look sexy and glamorous. I think that is a compliment, as even after marriage looking glamorous… I like it,” Kareena said.

Kareena, who has played memorable characters post marriage and children, considers Sharmila her inspiration. The actor shared that her mother-in-law has worked with the biggest superstars and filmmakers of the industry, and she also aims to do so. “She will always be my inspiration to have a career and family together,” Kareena added.

Earlier this year, Kareena had welcomed her second son, Jeh. Throughout her pregnancy, Kareena continued working as she was seen completing her work commitments. The actress wrapped her schedule for Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha and also completed the recording for her talk show, What Women Want.

In her soon-to-release book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, she revealed that it was Saif and her mother-in-law, Sharmila who encouraged her to continue working during pregnancy. The actress opened up that Sharmila was one of the first to tell her to keep working. Kareena said that her mother-in-law had told her to do whatever she likes but with confidence.

