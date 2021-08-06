Shanmukhapriya Not in Top 5 as She Loses Out to This Contestant?

Indian Idol 12 is wrapping up its marathon run on August 15 with a grand finale. It will for the first time that there will be 12 hours of live programming at the end of which the winner of the singing reality show will be crowned. Many special guests are expected to be part of the grand finale.

Meanwhile, we have already learnt that Pawandeep Rajan, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukhapriya and Arunita Kanjilal are the top six contestants who will be entering the grand finale. However, it has been reported that Shanmukhapriya will be the first contestant to be eliminated and will not be entering top 5. Bollywood Life reported that Shanmukhapriya will be losing out a spot in the top 5 to Sayli. Shanmukha has been one of the most sought after contestant in this season. She has been trolled a lot on social media for her style of singing but she has persevered.

When Shanmukha spoke to News18 about her future plans, she shared, “I want to be a playback singer. Besides that, I want to see myself as an independent music artist. I prefer originality in music. As far as remixes go, I believe you can change the arrangement of the song but it shouldn’t feel like ‘oh, what has happened!’ The right feel has to be there.”

Indian Idol 12 finale will premiere on August 15 on Sony TV from 12 pm to 12 am.

