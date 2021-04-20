‘Shang-Chi’ debuts its first trailer as Marvel looks to rebound from a lost year

The pandemic put the Marvel movies and TV shows on pause last year with nothing to maintain the momentum of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” — one of the biggest blockbusters of all time. 2020 had nothing new for Marvel lovers.
Marvel Studios wasn’t exactly suffering from superhero fatigue — “Endgame” made close to $3 billion worldwide just two years ago, after all. But absence makes the heart grow fonder for Marvel, and patient fans are about to be rewarded in a big way.
Coming soon…
There’s already been “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” but that’s just the start.
There are new films on the docket like “Shang-Chi” and “Eternals,” which stars Angelina Jolie. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which Marvel co-produces with Sony, is also set to open in December.
TV Series like “Loki,” the animated “What If…?” and this fall’s “Ms. Marvel” are heading to Disney’s most important asset, Disney+.
Why superheroes matter
Marvel is the most successful blockbuster brand in Hollywood. Full stop. So if theater owners want to rebound after a year that ravaged their business, then Marvel movies are one of the most surefire ways to do that.
“Shang-Chi,” “Eternals” and “Black Widow” are all red-letter dates on the theatrical calendar this year. They have the potential to bring in huge box offices and send a signal to the rest of Hollywood about the health of theaters as vaccinations ramp up.
Then there’s streaming — the current lifeblood of Disney’s financial health.