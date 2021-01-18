Shamsuddoha-Maidul to lead Bandhushova DIU branch

Zafor Ahmed Shimul:: “Prothom Alo Bandhusabha Dhaka International University (DIU) branch executive committee has been announced. Muhammad Samsuddoha has been appointed as the president and Maidul Islam as the general secretary.

A 25-member working committee was announced last Friday (January 15). Totally 5-people have been nominated as advisors to Md. Abdul Based, Md. Tahajib ul Islam, Md. Fazlul Haque Palash, Md. Sirajul Islam Bappi, And Tapan Chowdhury Roy.

The other members of this committee are, Farhana Binte Hasan and Md. Mahadi Hasan. Joint General Secretary Zahid Hasan Piyas and Chayanika Das, organizational secretary. Shahin Akter Shuvo and Kazi Firoz Ahmed Parvez as Deputy Organizing Secretary,

Ananya Akhter Mim as the secretary of women’s affairs, Md. Pathachakra affairs secretary. Sharif Ahmed, Selina Akhter Happy as Information and Technology Secretary, Tokan Baul as Communications Secretary, Safayet Hossain as Publicity Secretary, Nayan Chandra Roy as Human Resources Secretary, Mehedi Hasan as Office Secretary, Sharmin Mallick as Literary Secretary Prant Kumar Das as Secretary, Abdul Quader as Training Secretary, Sujan Chandra Das as Finance Secretary, Rebecca Arjuman Binthi as Social Welfare Secretary, Trishna Rani Roy as Environment Secretary, Nazrul Islam as Sports Secretary, Israt Jahan Sumi as Science Secretary, Science Sultan Shuvo has been elected as the affairs secretary and Saif Uddin as the disaster affairs secretary.

The Honorable advisers of this Committee expressed their deep gratitude and said, “The Prothom Alo Banddhushova ‘DIU Branch’ Committee is part of a much-anticipated activity that will open the door to a new and tremendous success in the creative endeavors of this University.

We wish this initiative continued success.

They also said, Prothom Alo Bandhushava is the largest platform for youths of Bangladesh to inculcate human values to work for mankind through self development.That’s’ why we have been integrated with this superb platform indeed!”