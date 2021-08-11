Shamita Shetty Says Nishant Bhatt Once ‘Crossed the Line’ with Her

Bigg Boss OTT participants actress Shamita Shetty and choreographer Nishant Bhatt are former acquaintances. However, in the latest episode, Shamita revealed that despite knowing him from before she is maintaining distance from him because she felt Nishant crossed the line with her once and it made her uncomfortable. Since then she has just remained courteous and maintained a distance from him.

She says as per ETimes, “I don’t want to mention what incident it was but he once crossed the line with me and I didn’t like it. I told him sternly that he did wrong and he didn’t speak to me after that. I just thought I should keep a distance from him because I don’t want to be reminded of that. At the stage also when I saw him I just reacted that I know him.”

Nishant, a choreographer by profession, did mention that he had worked with Shamita. Meanwhile, Indian Matchmaking fame Sima Taparia also made her way into the 24*7 reality show currently airing on VOOT. Sima aunty will help these contestants build strong bonds and connections with their existing partners. On the other hand, Ridhima Pandit broke down in front of Shamita and Neha Bhasin remembering the bond with her mother and the beautiful memories she shared in the last two years.

