Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt Lock Horns in Presence of Salman Khan

Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty, Prateek Sehajpal and Nishant Bhatt will enter the Bigg Boss 15 house today. While the digital-version was hosted by Karan Johar, the television show is continued to be hosted by Salman Khan. In the first episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman introduced some contestants to the viewers and locked them inside the house.

Now, a promo of the upcoming episode, featuring the Bigg Boss OTT finalists has been released by the channel. In the clip, Shamita and Nishant continued to be at logger heads. Nishant called Shamita “controlling” and “biased”, which the actress quickly denied.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Indian Express, Shamita said, “I would love to. As I said, I also put in a lot of hard work, I was staying away from my family. Bigg Boss is not an easy place, and just like anyone, I deserved to take that trophy home. I think I am so tired of being part of reality shows and standing like a prop in the top three. I think some people believe I don’t need to win this but let me tell you, it is very important to me, and I want to win.”

Bigg Boss 15 contestants include Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal, Akasa Singh, Afsana Khan and Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz.

