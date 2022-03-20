Shamita Shetty Grooves To ‘Ram Chahe Leela’, ‘Naagin’ Tejasswi Sets Stage On Fire

Shamita Shetty has been making headlines ever since she participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Whether it is her love life with Raqesh Bapat or Alibaug vacation with family, the Sharara girl never fails to rule social media. Once again, Bigg Boss 15 fame is setting the stage on fire with her sizzling performance during Colors TV’s Spy Bahu Holi Special episode.

In the latest promo of the special episode, Shamita can be seen grooving to Priyanka Chopra’s 2013 song ‘Ram Chaahe Leela’. Dressed in her red outfit, Shamita looks hottest in the promo. “Holi ke jashn mein dekhiye Shamita Shetty ko iss avatar mein karte huye sizzle (Watch Shamita Shetty sizzle in this look during Holi celebration)⚡ Dekhiyega zaroor, #SpyBahu #HoliSpecial #RangBarse2022,” the caption of the promo reads.

The promo and Shamita’s dance performance have left fans super excited. The comment section is flooded with fans dropping fire emojis. While some are calling Shamita the ‘hottest queen’, others say ‘Instagram is burning’ with Shamita’s performance.

During one of the performances, Shamita’s Bigg Boss BFFs Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat will be joining her on stage too. In the promo that was released earlier, Pratik was seen lifting Shamita in his arms whereas Shamita jokingly hits Nishant with her foot, causing him to make hilarious expressions. For the unversed, Shamita-Pratik-Nishant participated together in Bigg Boss OTT first. They then featured in season 15 of the show. During their journey in the Bigg Boss house, they developed a strong bond and always stood by each other.

Meanwhile, Naagin 6 fame and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash will also be performing at the event. Adaa Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani, Urvashi Dholakia, Vivian Dsena and Udaariyaan fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta will be performing at the event too. Watch the promo of their performances here:

For the unversed, Spy Bahu is a new show that airs on Colors TV. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim and revolves around the love story of a spy with a rich businessman. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has also joined the promotion campaign of the show.

