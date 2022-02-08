Shamita Shetty And Raqesh Bapat To Have A Common Spokesperson And Manager: Report

The famous television reality show, Bigg Boss, got over but its magic still remains. It always leaves the contestants behind for making headlines even after the season ends. This time, the couple who is making the audience go aww is Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. The two met inside the Bigg Boss OTT house and gelled up well. Inside the house only, they fell in love and that’s when their adorable love story started. When Shamita became part of Bigg Boss 15, Raqesh supported her from outside the house. The couple also gained fandom and fans gave them the hashtag ShaRa, clubbing the names of two. Shamita is now out of the house. The couple is spending time together and building their relationship further. As per a report in Bollywood Life, Shamita and Raqesh have hired a single manager and company to manage their professional commitments. Also, their PR is the same now. The information was shared by a source close to the couple.

Earlier, in an interview with ET Times, the Mohabbatein actor revealed her marriage plans with Raqesh. She said that they both needed time to understand each other more as she was away from Raqesh for almost three months which might have changed Raqesh’s feelings. However, Raqesh is still madly in love with Shamita.

Raqesh shared a romantic post on Shamita’s birthday calling her his love. In the series of pictures shared by Raqesh, we can see Raqesh holding Shamita in her arms and both blushing like new love birds. The lovely pictures are proof that they are going stronger in their relationship.

On the work front, the couple is speculated to be seen in a music video together soon. While Raqesh has dropped out of Rajan Shahi’s next daily soap, Shamita is enjoying her time outside the BB house.

