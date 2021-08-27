Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat Grow Close to Each Other on Bigg Boss OTT, The Rock’s Look-alike Amazes People

The growing closeness between Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat on Bigg Boss OTT has become the talk of the town. The two appear to be developing nice chemistry. Recently, during an interaction, Raqesh was seen sharing some personal things with Shamita. In Wednesday’s episode, he spoke to Shamita about the difficult days he faced while getting divorced with ex-wife Ridhi Dogra. He talked about the stressful days after his divorce and the passing of his father.

Eric Fields looks a lot like Hollywood star and former WWE champion Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Check out some of his pictures.

During an upcoming Karamveer Special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, actress Deepika Padukone will be on the hot seat.

Online trolling and hate on social media have been increasing with each passing day. The most affected people by virtual hate are celebrities. Recently, actress Aishwarya Sharma was not only trolled but also received death threats because of the character she plays in a TV serial. The reason behind such nasty comments and trolling on social media is because she is portraying the character of the ‘other woman’ in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Actor couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyassh Rai announced the birth of their baby boy on social media on Friday with a sweet post. They also shared a picture with the newborn and shared the good news with their fans.

