Shakti Kapoor Reacts to Rumours of Shraddha Kapoor’s Impending Marriage with Rohan Shrestha, Says ‘He Has Not Asked for Her Hand in Marriage’

Actress Shraddha Kapoor’s father, actor Shakti Kapoor has reacted to rumours of the actress’ impending wedding to celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Shakti refuted the rumours and said that Rohan has not asked for Shraddha’s hand in marriage.

In an interaction with Spotboye, Shakti said, “Rohan is a family friend, I have known his father for many, many years. Rohan visits us often, but he has not asked for Shraddha’s hand in marriage. And besides, today children decide these things on their own. If Shraddha tells me that she has chosen a life partner for herself or even if Siddhant does, I will readily agree. Why will I refuse? But at this point, they are focused on their careers. Marriage is an important decision and the way people are breaking up, it bothers me sometimes. One has to be sure before making a decision like that.”

He added, “I have never stopped Shraddha or Siddhanth (son) from following their dreams. Many people ask me if I stopped Shraddha from becoming an actress, but that is not true. I want her to shine and do well – she is such a hard-working and talented girl. I call her my ‘golden girl’. She has made it on her own in Bollywood.”

In 2019, Shraddha did a magazine photoshoot for which she collaborated with Rohan. At the time, both Shraddha and Rohan were teased by their Bollywood friends including her brother Siddhant Kapoor and co-star Varun Dhawan that almost confirmed their relationship.

