Shahid Kapoor Confesses He ‘Never Thought Kabir Singh Was a Great Guy’: ‘But He had…’

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his big release Jersey, which will be hitting the theatres on April 14. The trailer that was released on Monday, April 4, gave a glimpse of Shahid’s character’s struggle, his journey back to the stadium and what possibly seems like a winning end. A remake of the Telugu film of the same name, it stars Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady.

However, there is a scene in the trailer where Thakur is slapping Shahid. In a recent interview with CNN News18, the actors were asked about the same, and the slap was compared to Shahid’s infamous slap in the film Kabir Singh. When asked whether he feels the act of him getting slapped balanced out the act of him slapping Kiara Advani in his previous film, Shahid expressed that a lot of people were happy with him for doing Kabir Singh.

He said, “I heard so much about it and of course, everybody will have their point of view. I don’t think Kabir is a perfect character who needs to be worshipped or anything.”

He added, “You are watching a character who is a little crazy and has extreme tendencies. But that’s how life is. There are all kinds of people and the fun of acting is that you can enjoy that on screen.”

The film had drawn several criticisms for the slap scene and certain parts that audiences called out for being misogynist in nature. Speaking about his character, the actor further said, “I never thought Kabir was a great guy but he had a great amount of love in his heart. He just went about things in a very destructive manner and that’s why everything that happened to him, happened to him, right?”

Meanwhile, coming back to Jersey, the film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and presented by Allu Aravind.

