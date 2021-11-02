Shah Rukh Khan’s Fans Gather Outside Mannat; Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Quits Social Media

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan turns 56 today and it’s a big day for his fans, who started to gather outside Mannat even before the clock struck midnight to celebrate their favourite actor’s birthday. Wearing T-shirts with SRK’s photographs, dancing to Shah Rukh’s hit songs, whistling, and blowing their lungs out, they have been waiting to get a glimpse of their favourite superstar.

Popular television star Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Vicky Jain this December. As per the buzz in the industry, Ankita and Vicky have planned a three-day-long extravagant wedding starting December 12. As per a report in ETimes, it’s not a destination wedding, unlike the modern trend started by Bollywood celebrities.

These are not the best days for Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra. A few months ago, Kundra was named for his alleged involvement in the case of a pornographic film, which came as a shocker for the family and the industry as well. Kundra was arrested on July 19 and after almost two months, on September 20, a Mumbai magistrate court had granted bail to the businessman. Ever since the incident, Shilpa keeps sharing anecdotes and excerpts. Her recent one is from a book on the ‘wilderness of intuition’. Shilpa’s post comes shortly after Kundra deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Samantha Akkineni, in a new Instagram post, has shared yet another inspirational thought that her mother shared with her. Ever since Samantha announced separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya, the actress has been sharing motivational posts on Instagram. The actress, who is currently abroad, has once again posted a wise thought on her Instagram Story.

In a recent live feed of Bigg Boss 15, a verbal spat took place between Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal during the nomination task. The two are often seen at loggerheads with each other, but things escalated to another level this time. Once again, the two locked horns on a common topic. But the viewers of the reality show were shocked when Simba got into a physical fight with Umar.

