Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana Shares Cryptic Post on Misogyny With Broken Heart

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has shared a cryptic message on Instagram. Sharing a message posted by another account, Suhana tagged the Instagram handle @southasianqueens in her post and said that the double standards are scary. The handle @southasianqueens usually posts feminist content, centred around the women of South Asian region. Suhana also added a broken heart emoji to the story caption.

The original tweet was posted in June 2020 where the user named Ade said that misogyny is not constant hate towards women. It’s also the subconscious conditioned hateful behaviour towards women. The user further explained that people need not consciously think that they hate women but they need to ask themselves if the actions of a woman trigger them more than the same act done by a man.

Misogyny is not only conscious hate towards women, It’s also subconscious conditioned hateful behavior towards women.You don’t have to consciously think you hate women but ask yourself why when a woman does something you feel more triggered than if it was done by a man. — Ade. (@yvsvfkolawole) June 27, 2020

Suhana Khan is extremely popular on Instagram and has 1 million followers on the photo and video sharing app. This cryptic story comes at a time when the women of Bollywood are being abused online. After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, fans and supporters of the deceased star are pinning the blame of his death on his purported girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau for allegedly procuring drugs for the late actor.

Other women stars like Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were also summoned by the NCB in connection with a drug case. Suhana’s agreement with the comment — the same act when done by a woman triggers people more than when a man does it — could be about the drug case where no male Bollywood star has been called for questioning yet.