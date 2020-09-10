Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana Khan Flaunts Her Make up Skills

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan is quite popular on social media. Although Suhana is yet to do a film, her sartorial choices and on-point fashion statements have garnered her quite a fan following on Instagram. She has over 9 lakh followers on the photo-sharing application.

Giving her followers a glimpse of her makeup skills, on Thursday, Suhana shared a post on her verified Instagram account. In the picture, Suhana can be seen wearing a nude shade lipstick, with a subtle tinge of bronze eyeshadow. While she restained from making any bold strokes, she did apply kohl along with a prominent winged eyeliner. On the hair front, she did a messy bun. As for accessories, she opted for small dangling earrings and multilayered necklace. She posted this picture with a brown heart emoji.

On the work front, the aspiring actress has worked in an English short film called The Grey Part Of Blue. The 2019 film was directed by Theodore Gimeno. It is freely available on YouTube.

After Suhana had posted the trailer of this film, SRK was asked about Suhana’s acting career in a press meet. According to a report in ET Times, SRK praised her daughter for her acting skills but made it clear that she has to finish her degree first before entering B-Town.

Suhana recently posted a picture where she is shooting for another project. In her Instagram picture, the star kid is seen crying. She captioned the photo as, “Congrats if u haven’t seen me crying. quarantine filming.”

Suhana has been sharing photos from her life in the city. She shared a short video of herself sitting on rocks wearing a long black-white dress. The video was accompanied by a sun-kissed picture of Suhana. She captioned the post as, “island girl.”

SRK’s daughter studies films at New York University. However, she has been in India before the COVID-19 lockdown was implemented. She is living in Mumbai with her parents during the COVID-19 pandemic.