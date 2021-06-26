Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Share ‘Real’ Reason for Their Fallout in Viral Video

It’s a well-known fact that superstars Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan were not on the best of terms till recently, after an infamous fallout they had years ago. As the fans of both remember, the two stars would avoid each other at parties and award ceremonies. However, after their patch-up, they have been as thick as thieves.

Recently, a fan account shared an old video from the 2016 Star Screen Awards where both Khans, who were co-hosting the show, jokingly shared the “real” reason behind their rift. It was a ‘very small matter’ as Shah Rukh stated, to which Salman interjects that he was indirectly asking him (Salman) to get married. As the camera panned towards Shah Rukh once more, he elaborated that once upon a time he and Salman were having a discussion on who was happier.

Shah Rukh had said that he was happy because his wife was waiting for him. To this Salman retorted that he was happier in that case because he didn’t have a wife waiting for him at home.

Shah Rukh then said that when he went home, his darling girl (referring to his daughter) came and sat on his lap, making him feel peace and giving him lots of happiness. To this, Slaman’s reply was that when he went home, lots of ‘darlings’ would come and sit on his lap, thereby giving him even more happiness.

After this, there is a sound of uproarious laughter from the audience, as the camera shows actors Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan starting to laugh.

Watch the video here:

The two superstars had a fall-out at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party back in 2008, after which there was a long cold war between them. However, things cooled down between them almost a decade later, following which they even made guest appearances in each other’s movies.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here