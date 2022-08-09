Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani Angry with Look Leak from Dunki, Vicky Kaushal Begins Sam Bahadur Shoot

Taapsee Pannu, in a recent interview, revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani are not very happy that her and the actor’s looks from the upcoming film Dunki was leaked. The team was shooting in London’s Westminster Bridge.

Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh began the shoot of Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur today. Vicky took to his Instagram account and dropped a behind-the-scenes video. From table reading sessions to discussions with the director Meghna Gulzar, all can be seen in the short video. In one of the scenes, Vicky can also be seen taking Gulzar’s blessings. The video also shares a glimpse of Fatima Sana Shaikh’s look who will be playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie.

Richa Chadha, in an exclusive interview, had confirmed that she and Ali Fazal will tie the knot this year itself. She also expressed how both of them are eager to take the next step, but had to push the plans because of the pandemic.

Gippy Grewal, in an exclusive interview, had revealed that his son was approached the to play the character of the young Laal Singh Chaddha in the Aamir Khan- Kareena Kapoor starrer. He also revealed that his son, fondly called Shinda, had to back out when a scene required him to cut his hair.

Karishma Tanna, who was in Paris with husband Varun Bangera for a romantic vacay to celebrate their six months of marital bliss, is now finally back in the country. The actress took to her Instagram to share some glimpses of the last day in Paris.

