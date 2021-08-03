Shah Rukh Khan is ‘Charismatic’ in Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 Calendar Shoot, Fans Drop Thirsty Comments

After mesmerising fans with jaw-dropping pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Alia Bhatt from his 2021 calendar, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has unveiled Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s shot, and we are absolutely in awe of it. Dabboo Ratnani shared the monochrome picture of SRK on his official Instagram account. The picture features Shah Rukh Khan posing shirtless. The 55-year-old actor can be seen sporting an intense expression on his face. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Dabboo Ratnani wrote, “Once you become fearless, life becomes limitless. Invincible and charismatic Shah Rukh Khan For #dabbooratnanicalendar.”

Needless to say, Shah Rukh’s fans loved the picture and flooded it with a bunch of compliments and thirsty comments. One user wrote, “The hottest king.” Another one shared, “Finally the Insta got lit. The OG King.” “Why are you doing this to us, Dabboo,” wrote a third user.

A few days back, Dabboo Ratnani revealed actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s shot from his 2021 calendar. “When You Possess Light Within, You See It Externally. Absolutely Radiant Aishwarya Rai Bachchan,” Dabboo Ratnani wrote in the caption of the post.

Here are some other photos from Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar shoot:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is set to make his onscreen comeback with Yash Raj Films’ Pathan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor has been on a hiatus since the release of Zero, in 2018.

