Shah Rukh Khan Hosts Foreign Diplomats, KGF 2 Crosses 400 Crore Mark

Shah Rukh Khan hosted foreign diplomats at his Mumbai residence, Mannat. Canada’s consul general in Mumbai, Diedrah Kelly, the consul general of France in Mumbai, Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, New Zealand trade commissioner Ralph Hays and others posted picture with the actor on their Twitter.

KGF Chapter 2 has reached the 400 crore mark. The Yash starrer film had already become the second highest grossing Hindi film. The film has to now earn around Rs. 100 crores to become the highest grossing film by overtaking Baahubali: The Conclusion.

AR Rahman took to Instagram on Thursday night to share the happy news of his daughter Khatija’s marriage to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. Riyasdeen is a sound engineer at AR Rahman Live and hails from Tamil Nadu.

Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan might team up together for the second time after PK for Anurag Basu’s project. Reportedly, the film is in a nascent stage, and the two will give their final nod only when they know the final outcome.

Saisha Shinde gets evicted from Lock Upp just ahead of the finale of the Kangana Ranaut hosted show. Saisha got the least votes amongst the finalists and now Shivam Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Azma Fallah, Payal Rohatgi and Prince Narula.

