Shah Rukh Khan Hides Under an Umbrella to Avoid Paparazzi? Watch Viral Video

On Sunday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was clicked arriving at Mumbai from Delhi. The paparazzi captured the star at his private airport as he landed in the city. However, the shutterbugs couldn’t get a glimpse of the actor as he entered his car covered by a black umbrella. In the video shared on Instagram by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, the star’s bodyguards can be seen covering him with an umbrella and escorting him to his car. Two other people were seen escorting him.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Team #shahrukhkhan arrives back from Delhi in the most mysterious way. Visual from Kalina Airport where his private plane landed.”

However, it is unclear whether it was Shah Rukh Khan who hid under the umbrella or it was someone else from his family as no portion of the face was visible.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday for the first time after he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Earlier, on October 30, ending a 29-day long vigil, Aryan finally walked out of the Arthur Road Central Jail (ARCJ). Actor Juhi Chawla had appeared before the special NDPS court as a surety to complete bail formalities for Aryan Khan.

Justice Nitin Sambre, who granted bail to Aryan, had imposed as many as 14 conditions before setting him free. One of them was that he has to mark his attendance at the NCB office every Friday between 11 am and 2 pm, and also go there as and when called.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, will next be seen in Pathan along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Atlee’s film in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.