Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s Upcoming Film Helmed by Atlee All Set to Roll

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has joined hands with the multi-award-winning Arun Kumar, who’s better-known professionally as Atlee, for the Tamil director’s next as-yet-unnamed film. The news has been doing the rounds for quite some time, but now it is being reported that SRK, who was in Spain shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Pathan, has started work on the film in Pune.

SRK is said to be playing a double role — that of a father and a son. The film’s cast also includes Nayanthara, popularly known as the ‘lady superstar’ of South Indian cinema, and Sanya Malhotra, who played Babita Kumari in Dangal and later also essayed memorable roles in Shakuntala Devi, Pagglait and Ludo. Also cast in it is Sunil Grover, seen most recently in the web series Tandav, but who first came to the people’s notice as Gutthi in ‘Comedy Nights by Kapil.

According to a previous report in Mid-Day, the first schedule for the upcoming movie will span over ten days. The movie will be officially announced on the day it goes on floors and the rest of the schedules of the movie will be conducted in Mumbai, Dubai and a few other locations. With the upcoming film, Atlee will mark his debut in the Hindi cinema industry. The movie is believed to be mounted on a budget of Rs 200 crore.

This, incidentally, won’t be Atlee’s first film featuring Bollywood stars. His 2019 Tamil sports action film, Bigil, a Vijay-Nayanthara star vehicle, had Jackie Shroff as one of the principal actors. Atlee is famous for his 2017 action thriller, Mersal, with A.R. Rahman’s music and a star cast comprising Vijay, S.R. Suryan, Samantha Akkineni and Kajal Aggarwal.

On the work front, Shah Rukh has been spotted on the sets of Yash raj Films’ upcoming action thriller Pathan. The film will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. He has also reportedly signed a social drama to be directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film will also star Kajol and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles.

