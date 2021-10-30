Shah Rukh, Gauri and Aryan Khan Had an Emotional Reunion; Suhana Khan Connected Over Video Call

After 3 weeks at Arthur Road jail, Aryan Khan was granted bail on Thursday by the Bombay High Court. He walked out of the jail on Saturday as his bail papers missed the 5:30 pm deadline on Friday. “Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan hugged him and tears wouldn’t stop. AbRam Khan was happy to have his big brother back home, but he didn’t know why everyone was crying. He was obviously oblivious to what happened since October 2. Suhana Khan, who is away, connected over video call and tears of joy flowed. It was a very emotional moment,” a source close to the family told Bollywood Life.

Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from a cruise ship that was raided for illegal substances by the authorities on October 2. Soon after the news broke, a few of Shah Rukh and Guari’s friends had visited Mannat to show their solidarity with the family. However, Khan’s team had issued a request to all to not come to Mannat owing to security concerns. Now with Aryan home, Khan has once again opened the doors to Mannat for friends.

A source close to the family said, “The family has been through a lot during the past few weeks. But they know that their friends have been concerned. There was a continuous inflow of calls and messages during this time and this is just SRK and Gauri’s way of acknowledging all the love and support that their friends have powered them within their most difficult time.”

