Shaan, Benny Dayal, Harshdeep Kaur Among 20 Artists Performing in Virtual Concert for Folk Artists

Singers Shaan, Benny Dayal, Harshdeep Kaur, Jonita Gandhi and Bhuvan Bam are among the 20 Indian artists to come together for Together, Louder, Stronger, a fundraiser for folk music and artists affected by Covid-19. Parikrama, When Chai Met Toast, Mame Khan and Nityashree Mahadevan are also a part of the virtual concert.

With the coronavirus outbreak, many folk and regional artists have been heavily impacted due to the cancellation of live shows. While the mainstream artists have gone digital, daily wage workers, freelancers and folk artists of the entertainment industry have faced serious financial issues due to the lockdown.

Together, Louder, Stronger has been organised by the Anahad Foundation, a non-profit organisation that works towards the conservation, protection and evolution of folk musical heritage in India with the help of technology.

The virtual event will be launched on Saturday, 26th September, live on Facebook and YouTube channels of Anahad Foundation and Believe Entertainment. Each artist will do a 5-7-minute-long web-episode and the entire event will be of 3-4 hours long. The event will bring to light the stories of actual industry workers, folk artists, showcasing the indispensable role of freelancers and encouraging fans to contribute towards the fund and support these folk artists and industry workers.