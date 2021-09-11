‘Sex-and-nose block, ‘Upside-down Rhino Research’ Among 2021 Ig Noble Prize Winners

In a few days, the list of Nobel Prize winners for the year 2021 will be announced. But before that happens, the names of the winners of the Ig Nobel Prizes have been announced. The Ig Nobel prize is given out for ground-breaking research or discovery on some off-beat subject. It is essentially a parody of the Nobel prize, being given out since 1991. This time the winners are Olcay Cem Bulut and his colleagues from Germany.

So what makes Olcay and his colleagues worthy of the honour? Their research on the co-relation between nose-block and sex. Apparently, their research has shown that having sex and achieving orgasm can rid one of the problems of a nose-block! A study conducted on 18 couples has shown that prolonging sexual intercourse till one hour can rid you of those bothersome nose blocks.

The Ig Nobel Peace Prizes were won by Steven Naleway, Ethan Beseris, and David Carrier from the University of Utah. Their research has been able to prove that beards, apart from enhancing the beauty of the masculine face, also act as shields for protecting the face. To prove this, they created a special compound resembling a human bone and experimented with sheepskin. The experiment showed that the beard was capable of preventing more than a type of attack on the human face.

Robin Radcliff’s name comes up next on the list. An avid wildlife lover and a research scholar from Cornell University, he has shown through experiments that if rhinos are airlifted in an upside-down manner (i.e. thor head and down and thor legs are facing upwards), their bodies stay healthier. Addressing the public, Radcliffe said, “Everyone has to think a little differently about themselves.”

Many others, including people, who studied discarded chewing gum lying on the streets and the bacteria in them, and how to prevent the infestation of cockroaches have also been awarded.

Susanne Schötz, who won the Biology Prize, is the author of the book “The Secret Language of Cats”. At the Ig Nobel ceremony, which was held at Harvard University, the recipients of awards got paper trophies and some money.

