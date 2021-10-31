Seven Superfoods That You Must Include in Your Diet After the Age Of 30

As we hit our 30s, our body function starts to slow down. It becomes more difficult to combat chronic diseases and maintain a healthy metabolism. Hence, it is quite important to consume food with the right nutrition. You can include plant-based supplements that are packed with essential nutrients and have multiple benefits. Superfoods that are highly nutrient-rich and considered to be especially beneficial for health and well-being will help you to maintain your metabolism even after the age of 30.

Here are seven supplements that men and women should consume after the age of 30:

Ashwagandha

This herb has versatile medicinal value and can make for an excellent antioxidant that helps the body to fight free radicals and oxidative stress. Ashwagandha also helps improve testosterone levels in men that starts depleting with the age.

Spirulina

This blue-green microalgae is a natural source of high levels of Vitamins A, E, K, B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 (Folate), B5 (Pantothenic Acid) as well as Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids. While these vitamins are responsible for cellular metabolism, development, and protection, the presence of Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids makes it great for cardiovascular health.

Ginkgo Biloba

One of the oldest trees in the world, it acts as antioxidants and improves blood flow. The flavonoids in Ginkgo also help improve memory and concentration.

Ginseng

Ginseng is known for anti-tumour and anti-inflammatory properties. Its roots help with dwindling libido levels and also help fight fatigue and reduce stress levels.

Blueberries

Blueberries are known to have the highest antioxidant capacity among all fruits. They not only help control lipid levels but also control testosterone levels in men. It also controls the cholesterol level and thereby reduce the risk of heart disease.

Flaxseeds

Seeds from the flax plant contain an abundance of Lignans, which are phytoestrogens and are similar to the hormone estrogen in women. It is also rich in Vitamins E, K, B1, B3, B5 (Pantothenic Acid) B6, B9 (Folate) as well as a high content of minerals. Consumption of flaxseeds helps alleviate symptoms like soreness and cramping during menstrual cycles.

Milk Thistle

Milk thistle is a plant that is beneficial for liver health. While its other parts are used to treat various health conditions, the seeds have a protective effect on the liver and help prevent the absorption of substances that damage it.

Milk Thistle seeds contain a bioflavonoid complex known as silymarin and can help treat cirrhosis, jaundice, hepatitis gallbladder disorders. It also lowers cholesterol levels and helps people manage type 2 diabetes.

