Seven Health Benefits of Almond Tea You Had No Idea About

Almonds are among the world’s most popular tree nuts. They provide high nutrition and are loaded with antioxidants, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals.

Here are 7 health benefits of drinking almond tea:

Delivers a Huge amount of nutrients:

Almonds are very popular tree nuts around the globe. Almond tea has lots of fibre, protein, healthy monounsaturated fats, and many other important nutrients.

Loaded with antioxidants:

Almonds are high in antioxidants and therefore they help prevent your cells from oxidative damage, a major reason behind ageing and disease.

High in vitamin E

Vitamin E belongs to a family of fat-soluble antioxidants and almonds are considered the best source of vitamin E. Consuming required vitamin E through almond tea is associated with many health benefits.

Manages blood sugar level

Almond tea is loaded with magnesium. High magnesium consumption helps in improvements for type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome.

Helps in lower cholesterol levels

Some studies have revealed that almonds are effective in lowering LDL. Drinking almond tea can reduce bad cholesterol and the risk of heart disease.

Reduces hunger and lowers your overall calorie intake:

Almonds are high in protein and fibre and are low in carbs. Studies show that drinking almond tea increases fullness and helps you consume fewer calories.

Keeps heart healthy:

Drinking almond tea keeps the heart-healthy. And to keep your heart healthy, it is very important to keep the amount of cholesterol in the body under control and almond tea can help you to do that.

How to make almond tea?

Soak some almonds overnight in a bowl of water. The next day, remove their peel and make a powder by grinding these almonds and mix it with water to make a light paste. Put the paste in water to boil. Let the paste boil in water for some time, after that you can drink it hot or cold as per your preference.

