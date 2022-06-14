Serena Williams says she is set for a comeback at Wimbledon | Tennis News

LONDON: Serena Williams is set to make her comeback at Wimbledon a year after her last match in any competition, writing on social media on Tuesday: “See you there.”The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, who made a tearful exit in the first round 12 months ago, posted on Instagram: “SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022 See you there.”

It is unclear whether Williams, now ranked a lowly 1,208th in the world, is intending to play singles or doubles.