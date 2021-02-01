“Self Worth is Enough For You” – Muna Chowdhury

YSSE is the platform that always motivates the young by arranging different types of live programs. Behind the Journey is one of them. It is the platform where some new youth entrepreneurs get motivation and solutions for their business world.

In Behind the Journey, episode-31, the honorable guest was Muna Chowdhury who is the president of Bangla Cultural Function. The live program was hosted by Saroar Jaman Badhon who is the intern of the Admin and HR Department at Youth School for Social Entrepreneurs (YSSE).

Youth Bangla Cultural Foundation

Youth Bangla Cultural Foundation is an organization that works for cultural development and motivates the young generation to cultural works. The logo revelation of Youth Bangla cultural Foundation was held on 10 April 2017 by Saima Wazed who is the daughter of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. It has 27 branches that existed all over the world.

Muna Chowdhury studied Fashion designing. During the live program, Muna Chowdhury talked about her journey of life and the route of her entrepreneur life. She shared the overall journey of the youth Bangla cultural Foundation with all. He thinks that culture is the spine of the nation. At now, Muna Chowdhury has arranged a talk show where entrepreneurs of different sectors including remotest areas share their journey. She prioritizes the importance of work for others and the necessity of giving help hand to helpless and impotent people.

Exhortations of Muna Chowdhury

Muna Chowdhury stated that

Everyone has their path, so everyone should find out his or her potential rather than following others.

Maintaining Self-commitment is important to succeed in life.

For every sector, there is no option without honesty. To make a long-lasting business, Honesty is mandatory. Shake off malpractices to extend your career.

Muna Chowdhury highlighted that self-worth is important, if you are eligible then you are enough for yourself.

Written By – Sumaiya Sultana

Content Writing Intern, YSSE.