Second Song of SS Rajamouli’s RRR to be Out on November 10

As the highly anticipated period drama RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli is nearing its release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in maintaining the hype around the film. After releasing the first song on International Friendship Day, now the makers of the multi-lingual film have announced the release date of its second track. The glimpse shared by the makers suggests that the new song from the movie, an energetic dance number, will be out on November 10.

RRR- Rise, Roar and Revolt is a fictionalized account of the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, portrayed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan respectively. The film also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in prominent roles.

Announcing the release date of the second single song from the much-anticipated movie, the makers have said that it will be a “High Voltage Dance number” with “blasting beats”. The poster shared by the makers shows Jr NTR and Ram Charan dressed in a classy attire, and their pose suggests that they will be shaking legs together in the song. The song is titled “Naatu Naatu”.

The makers have been frequently sharing songs, videos and other entertaining material from the movie to maintain the hype ahead of its release. On November 1, the makers had shared the 45 seconds videos giving the glimpse of characters played by main actors of the movie.

In the video, Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s characters are seen battling against their enemy. Ajay Devgn in an action-packed scene is seen firing a gun while Alia Bhatt’s character is shown with a tensed look on her face.

In August, on International Friendship Day, the makers dropped the first song of the film titled Dosti. RRR is all set to hit the big screens across India on January 7, 2022.

