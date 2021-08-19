Scarlett Johansson Welcomes Baby Boy With Colin Jost, SNL Star Jokes ‘We’re Going to Disney World’

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson and her husband, comedian-actor Colin Jost were blessed with a baby boy. The news was reported by many publications and was later confirmed by Jost through an Instagram post.

“Ok ok, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated.” He went on to give the Instagram handle of their publicist for further queries. He captioned the post with a series of quirky hashtags: #wegotawaywithitforalongtime, #nokidspolicy and #wearegoingtodisneyworld.

While performing at a stand-up comedy gig at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut over the weekend, Jost said, “We’re having a baby, it’s exciting,” according to a source in the audience as quoted by Page Six.

Johansson, 36, is already a mother to her six-year-old daughter Rose whom she shares with French journalist Romain Dauriac. She and Jost, 39, quietly got married last October after three years of dating. Their wedding was attended by immediate family and loved ones following the COVID-19 safety precautions.

Johansson is currently suing Disney Studios, the parent company of Marvel, alleging that her contract was breached when “Black Widow” was released on their streaming platform Disney Plus.

She was recently cast in Wes Anderson”s latest film, which also stars Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks as well as the acclaimed auteur’s old favourites Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman and Tilda Swinton.

