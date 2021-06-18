SC Raps Munmun Dutta for Using Casteist Slur, Anushka Sharma Wishes Lisa Haydon on Her Birthday

“What you said may amount to bringing an entire community into disrepute,” said a Supreme Court bench on Friday as it stayed criminal proceedings against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta for allegedly using a casteist slur.

SC Raps Munmun Dutta for Using Casteist Slur, But Stays FIRs

Bollywood’s dancing diva Nora Fatehi is almost always in the limelight. Apart from her mind-blowing dancing talent, the pretty actress often makes the headlines for her glamorous pictures and funny videos. Recently, she shared a video of herself on social media, which caused many to burst out in uncontrollable laughter. Varun Dhawan, who was Nora’s co-star in Street Dancer 3D, was among those who found the video incredibly funny. He reacted to it with a tears of joy emoji.

Nora Fatehi’s Latest Bikini Pic Isn’t What You Would Expect

If you have watched The Family Man 2, you must be familiar with the term “minimum guy”. For those who are clueless about what we are talking about- in the new season of The Family Man, Srikant has left his job as an intelligence officer in Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC) and joined a new company but he doesn’t enjoy his work here. The new boss (played by Kaustubh Kumar) keeps pestering Srikant by reminding him to not be that “minimum guy”.

The Family Man 2: What’s Minimum Guy? Srikant Tiwari’s Boss Aka Kaustubh Finally Explains

Anushka Sharma has wished her Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star Lisa Haydon on her birthday with a fun reference to a famous dialogue from the film. Lisa is pregnant with her third child, and Anushka, who gave birth to her daughter earlier this year, reminded fans of their scenes together from the film as she sent her wishes on social media.

Anushka Sharma Wishes Good ‘Vaatavaran’ for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Co-star Lisa Haydon’s Pregnancy

In her book Sach Kahun Toh, Neena Gupta revealed that her fellow colleague, actor Satish Kaushik came up with a marriage proposal when she was pregnant with Masaba. Neena got pregnant while she was in a relationship with former West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards in the 1980s. Satish told her, “Don’t worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it’s mine and we’ll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing.” Now, Satish has opened up about his equation with the Badhaai Ho actress. “I used to appreciate the fact that a girl at that time decided to have a child out of wedlock. As a true friend, I simply stood by her and gave her confidence.”

Satish Kaushik Says Pregnant Neena Gupta ‘Was in Tears’ When He Offered to Marry Her

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here