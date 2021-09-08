SC East Bengal appoint Manuel Diaz as head coach | Football News

SC East Bengal can confirm that the club has agreed with Robbie Fowler to a mutual termination of the head coach’s… https://t.co/LIUJEyskO7 — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) 1631108703000

Just a few minutes after the first tweet, SC East Bengal made another announcement, this time that of the appointment of Spaniard Diaz.

“SC East Bengal is proud to welcome former Real Madrid Castilla coach Manuel ‘Manolo’ Diaz as the new head coach for the Hero Indian Super League 2021-22 season,” the second tweet read.