Say Goodbye to Belly Fat with These 5 Healthy Drinks

Following a strict exercise routine is as important as eating and drinking the right things the right way. Often we tend to not strike a balance between both and end up adhering to one regime. But it is imperative that in the path to lose weight, we need to be extremely mindful of our food and drink habits, too. After all you are what you put in your system; that is, what you eat.

So, do note that staying hydrated is the key. You can kick-start your day with a nice warm drink and enhance your chance of cutting down fat around the waist. Rev up your metabolism with some nice warm drinks.

Get ready to say good-bye to your stubborn belly fat with these wonderful drinks:

Lemon, honey in lukewarm water

Widely known for its multiple health benefits, lemon in lukewarm water is hugely instrumental in weight loss program. Loaded with antioxidants, pectin fibre, vitamin C- the drink is considered as a healing elixir that flushes out toxins from your body, enhances metabolism, improves digestion thereby ensuring you are on the right track to lose belly fat.

Fenugreek drink

Methi or fenugreek is a highly nutrient-rich seed. It facilitates weight loss, also controls blood sugar levels, boosts liver health, and metabolism. Methi is known to generate heat in the body and cause the fat loss. Consume the drink in the morning to derive its extraordinary benefits and sip your way to weight loss!

Cumin water

Jeera water boosts digestion and metabolism. It is a very low-calorie drink that controls hunger pangs, speeds up fat burning. Have it in empty stomach to experience its wonderful results, in no time.

Green tea and mint

Green tea as well as mint leaves are endowed with antioxidant properties. The blend of both these potent ingredients is a huge booster to your weight loss regime. Your digestive enzymes get stimulated, convert fat to soluble energy due to mint. While green tea too aids in burning fat, speeding up metabolism. The drink has antimicrobial, antiviral properties.

Ginger and lemon drink

The combination of ginger and lemon is a terrific one when it comes to shedding extra kilos. It is soothing, calms the nerves, keeps you happy. Due to its sedative, analgesic, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant-rich properties, this drink is highly recommended if you are eyeing to lose the belly fat.