Sathya Jyothi Films Announce Their 3rd Project With Hiphop Tamizha Adhi

Sathya Jyothi Films have announced their third collaboration with Tamil actor-director Hiphop Tamizha Adhi. The film will be directed by ‘Maragatha Naanayam’ fame Ark Saravan. Sathya Jyothi Films and Adhi have previously worked together on Sivakumarin Sabatham, which was released just last month. Adhi is a member of the musical duo Hiphop Tamizha and has also directed Sivakumarin Sabatham. The movie hit silver screens on September 30 and received mixed reviews. Sathya Jyothi Films and Adhi recently concluded the filming for Anbarivu, which is directed by Aswin Raam.

Now the production house and the actor have announced their third project together. Sathya Jyothi Films took to Twitter to reveal their collaboration with Adhi. “We’re excited to announce our next film with @hiphoptamizha Adhi to be directed by Maragatha Naanayam fame @ArkSaravan_Dir,” the production house tweeted. The untitled film will be released in 2022.

Sathya Jyothi Films and Adhi’s recent outing Sivakumarin Sabatham was a comedy-drama. Adhi both acted and directed the film. It featured newcomer Madhuri Jain as the female lead. The film earned more than Rs 6 crore in its first week of theatrical business and received varied reactions from moviegoers.

Their current project, Anibarvu, is expected to release soon as the shooting was wrapped earlier this month. The drama movie features Kashmira Pardeshi, Napoleon, Vidaarth and Urvashi among others.

The movie studio is also working on Maaran with Dhanush. The shooting of the film is currently underway with Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru fame in charge of direction. Maaran will have Malavika Mohannan and Smruthi Venkat playing important characters.

Meanwhile, Adhi, before Sivakumarin Sabatham, was seen in the comedy film Naan Sirithal. The pre-pandemic film was released on February 14 last year and met with mixed reviews. Directed by Raana in his directorial debut, the movie featured Iswarya Menon, K.S. Ravikumar and Maria Juliana.

