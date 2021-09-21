Sara Tendulkar’s Activewear is Bollywood-approved; See Pics

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar, has quite a fan base. Sara frequently makes news for her fascinating photos and stylish choices. This time, her gym avatar is going viral and received praises from Bollywood hunk Arjun Kapoor and heartthrob Kartik Aaryan.

She recently uploaded photos at the gym while promoting her friend’s sportswear venture. Her effortless style and relaxed attitude have won her millions of fans on social media.

She has shared on-point style adventures since she entered Instagram, and her thousands of followers adore her basic, yet refreshing style. The post has received over 400k likes and over 3,000 comments. Not just Sara fans, but Bollywood celebs like Kartik, Arjun and Ananya Panday, have expressed interest in the photos. Krishna Shroff, a fitness fanatic and Tiger Shroff’s sister, also commented on Sara’s post.

Whether she’s on a vacation in Paris or just simply posing, she appears to be the next style icon. While the fashion industry is constantly searching for new faces, make more room for the 23-year-old Sara. She’s been sharing adorable pictures of herself, and netizens are smitten with her charms. Look yourself in the images below-

Meanwhile, according to rumours, Sara is dating Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, who plays for SRK’s IPL team, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Sara has been associated with Indian opener for a long time. However, neither Sara nor Shubman have come up with a clarification for their connection. Notably, they both follow each other on Instagram.

