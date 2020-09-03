Sara Ali Khan Wears Blue Lipstick, Receives Lovely Compliment from Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira

Actress Sara Ali Khan knows how to enjoy life to the fullest. From swimming to cycling, Sara does it all with utmost enthusiasm. Now, her latest Instagram entry talks about her current mood.

The actress shared a couple of pictures from her recent beach outings on her Instagram. She can be seen enjoying the cool breeze by the beachside. Now, the eye-catching part of her pictures is her blue lipstick. Sharing the picture she wrote, “Back to blue”.

Since being posted, the picture has garnered a lot of attention on the social media platform. Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira and actress Zareen Khan couldn’t stop themselves from complimenting the actress’ lip shade. Zareen khan wrote, “Love the lip shade” while Ira Khan commented, “Love the lipstick”.

Sara even took to the Instagram story section to share a let’s get weird’ snap with her friend.

Last week, Sara had shared a picture of herself that spoke volumes about her love for the colour. “Monday Blues * Blue Hues* Kaajal or Cactus couldn’t choose * So posing with both while my coffee brews☕*”.

Meanwhile, the actress has resumed her shoot as she shared a glimpse from the set in her Instagram story. The caption reads ‘ finally back to my first love of life’. She will be next seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. The film is the remake of 1995 hit film of the same name starring Govinda and Karishma Kapoor. The project is directed by David Dhawan.

She also has the Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film will be shot in Delhi, Mumbai and Madurai. Shooting for the film is likely to resume in October.