Sara Ali Khan Shows Us How to Pose at the Beach in a Bikini, See Pics

Actress Sara Ali Khan recently spent some quality time in Maldives with her friends. While on her vacation, she shared some scenic pictures of the place and also posted her stunning bikini looks. In the latest post, the diva is wearing a orange and pink bikini. In the first picture, she has posed on a cane swing, while in the secondshe is seen lying down on the trunk of a palm tree. In the subsequent click she has captured the sunset in the backdrop. The water and the entire view at large looked mesmerising at the golden hour. In the last photo, the much loved actress is seen soaking in sunset positivity while sitting in a meditative pose.

Captioning the now viral post, Sara wrote, “Only from the heart can you touch the sky.”

In another post, she uploaded pictures of a beautiful neon green beach wear which she had teamed up with a tropical multi-coloured sarong. In order to complete her look, she put neon green nail paint and wore hand accessories of the same colour. She had left her hair untied to add to the beach vibe.

Sara shared the stunning carousel with some words of wisdom. She wrote, “Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.”

The post uploaded on Sunday has already crossed 1.4 million likes and has received a lot of positive comments. Many users lauded her fashion sense while some people went on to write how stunning she looks in the outfit.

Meanwhile, Sara has also uploaded pictures of herself with her friends while chilling by the beach. She also shared a snippet from her jet ski experience with her besties.

On the work front, it was recently reported that Sara will star in Pavan Kriplani’s next alongside Vikrant Massey. The Bhoot Police’s director’s next will be a rom-com.

