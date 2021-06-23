Sara Ali Khan Shares Stunning Pictures, Her Shayari Amuses Fans

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood today. The actress has an impeccable fashion sense and has always managed to stun fans with her trendy looks.

Recently, the actress took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures. Sara looked stunning in white athleisure.

However, it was her Shayari that caught people’s attention, she wrote, “White white, hold your core tight. Oh yes, and braid up for some height. Always smile bright. but have your game face on for a fight (swipe left for this sight) #sarakishayari.”

Recently on International Yoga Day, Sara shared a picture of herself doing Vrikshasana or Tree pose. She wrote, “Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self. Happy International Yoga Day.”

Sara, who is a fitness enthusiast also shared a video where she could be seen performing many weight loss exercises. In the caption Sara revealed that she filmed 300 exercises for a fitness app.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. The film also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the lead role. She has also reportedly signed Aditya Dhar’s mythological drama The Immortal Ashwatthama opposite Vicky Kaushal.

