Sara Ali Khan Shares Hyper-realistic Sketch Made By Fan, Says ‘Love This’

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is very active on social media platforms where she is often seen teasing her fans with glimpses of her upcoming projects, pictures from her vacations, throwbacks from her childhood and updates from her personal life. But recently she decided to make a fan’s day by appreciating his talent. She took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a sketch of hers made by one of her fans, Sunny Sohal. The beautiful pencil sketch highlights Sara’s beautiful facial features.

In the picture, the artist seems to be in the middle of the sketch as he holds a pencil in his hand. Sharing the post, the actress wrote that she “loved” the sketch and put three heart emojis. She also tagged the artist in her story.

Sara also took to Instagram to share a work-out video. “For real results you have to push yourself! Or sometimes…pull yourself.”

Known for her magnetic on-screen persona and fun-loving nature, Sara has been entertaining her fans throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Last week on the occasion of World Emoji Day, the star took up a challenge in which she aced 15 expressions within 30 seconds. In the video, Sara can be seen turning to face the camera as a voice throws her the challenge. Without wasting a second, Sara gives a series of expressions of various emotions. Her fans loved the clip and appreciated her talent in the comments section. Some even called her the “queen” of expressions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the diva is soon going to be seen in Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and south superstar Dhanush. The shoot of the Aanand L Rai film was wrapped up in March this year. After getting delayed a lot due to the pandemic, it is now slated to release on August 6.

