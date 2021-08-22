Sara Ali Khan Shares Fun Video with Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on Raksha Bandhan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram on Raksha Bandhan to share a video with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. In the video, Sara began with the signature words, “Knock-knock?” Ibrahim asked, “Who’s there? ” She replied, “Wooden shoe”. He then asked, “Wooden shoe, who?” Sara said, “Wouldn’t you want to know?”, and burst out laughing. Immediately following this was another joke. Sara began, “Knock-knock?” Ibrahim asked, “Who’s there?” She said, “Alex.” Ibrahim wanted to know, “Alex, who?” She finally said, “I’ll explain when you open the door.”

“Happy Rakhi Iggy PotterTime to meet the annoying daughter ☃️My jokes embarrass you, full slaughter But I promise to love you and give you water ‍❤️‍,” the actress wrote alongside the video on the photo-video sharing platform.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Anand L Rai’s musical romantic drama Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film was scheduled to release this month, but the second wave of Covid-19 pushed the post-production work.

The 26-year-old was last seen in Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. The remake of the 1995 was digitally released on Christmas last year but failed to recreate the magic of the original starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

