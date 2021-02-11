Sara Ali Khan Says She’s Swiped Right And Found Her Perfect Match

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has been signed as the first brand ambassador of an online beauty brand and her fans just can’t keep calm. In a recent BTS video released by Purplle.com, the diva gets all chatty and speaks about how she found her perfect match, referring to the brand.

The video was released as a part of the brand’s recent campaign #GoPurplle where Sara reveals the wide range of products offered by brand along with its two-day-no-questions-asked Return Policy. The campaign is based on the brand’s core principle of ‘Beauty for All’.

Purplle.com offers about 6,000 authentic make-up products and 5,000 natural and exotic products — all below the range of Rs400, making it cheap and affordable for all. It also offers free delivery to customers on their first order.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9wmvIJbcWI

Talking about Sara Ali Khan as the brand ambassador, Purplle.com co-founder and CEO Manish Taneja said that the actress “exemplifies the confidence and determination of a strong new-age woman”. He went on to say that Sara is a role model to young girls who look up to her as a fashion icon.

“With a robust communication plan, Purplle will reach the heartlands of India to take its vision forward,” the company said.