Sara Ali Khan Lives Her ‘Silsila’ Dream as She Twirls in Ladakhi Goncha; Watch Dreamy Video

Sara Ali Khan is currently enjoying her Ladakh trip with actress Radhika Madan and singer Jasleen Royal. Sara has an active social media presence with a following of 3.4 million Instagram users and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life. Sara has recently shared many posts from her Ladakh trip on her social media account, which have stunned her fans. On Tuesday, too, the actress set the internet on a frenzy when she shared a gorgeous video of herself twirling in traditional Ladakhi clothes called Goncha.

In the video, Sara can be seen twirling in the Goncha, as well as traditional Ladakhi jewellery. The camera panned to show the beautiful scenic location and then landed on her, as she enjoyed the beauty of the place. The romantic track Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum from Silsila starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and Jaya Bachchan also played in the video. She captioned the video, “Teri Baahon Ka Sahara Jo Mila Hai Is Bageeche Ka Kona Kona Khila Hai.”

The video quickly went viral with fans complimenting the actress. Designer Manish Malhotra also commented heart emojis on the video.

Sara has been sending lovely post-cards from her trip. She shared a series of pictures visiting a monastery and enjoying the scenic beauty of the place.

In another set of pictures, she posed with Angrezi Medium actress Radhika Madan.

On the work front, Sara has a musical film Atrangi Re coming alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The Aanand L Rai film is scheduled for release in August this year. Sara is likely to feature in the upcoming mythological based superhero film, The Immortal Ashwatthama, led by Vicky Kaushal. The film is helmed by Uri: The Surgical Strike fame Aditya Dhar and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here