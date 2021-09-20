Sara Ali Khan is Vacationing in Kashmir with Friends, Shares Pics from Sheshnag Lake

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share pictures and videos of herself from her trip to Kashmir with her friends. In the first slide, the actress can be seen fixing her tent at the Sheshnag Lake. In the second slide, she has shared a video wherein can be seen making a splash in the lake. In the third one, she has posted a picture in which she can be seen reading a book with a cup of hot beverage.

“Sunny rays and Starry nights. Moonlight and camp fire for lights. As long as you can deal with heights. And over food are the only fights☀️🌙 🌌⛺️🏔,” the actress wrote alongside the pictures and videos.

Sara recently spent some quality time in Maldives with her friends. While on her vacation, she shared some scenic pictures of the place and also posted her stunning bikini looks.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Pawan Kriplani’s directorial Gaslight. The film will also feature Vikrant Massey in lead roles. Actress Chitrangda Singh is also speculated to be seen playing a parallel lead in the film. She will be also seen in Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. The shooting is done and the film is expected to hit the theatres next year in February.

