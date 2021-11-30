Sara Ali Khan is Grateful Aanand L Rai Chose Her to Play Rinku in Atrangi Re

Sara Ali Khan is elated post the trailer release of her upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re’. For her, working with the film’s director Aanand L. Rai has been a memorable experience as his direction allowed her to explore the nuances of the character.

Talking about the experience of working with the director, Sara said, “Working with Aanand Ji has been all that any actor could want, so I’m truly grateful that he chose me to be his Rinku (her character in the film). Now I am eagerly waiting for more content to release for the audiences and see their response (sic).”

The director took to his social media and shared a special picture with Sara, which they clicked post shooting the song, Chaka Chak. In the caption, he wrote, “Our smile says it all Me and @saraalikhan95 after #chakachak song shoot and above all, after eating brilliant Chettinad food. #AtrangiFoodies 24th Dec on @disneyplushotstar”

The actress has further upped the excitement for the film with the album’s first song titled ‘Chaka Chak’. The track, which is perfect for wedding season, also marks Sara’s first solo song. Expressing gratitude for the love that the audience is showering on the trailer and the song, Sara shared, “Really overwhelmed at the Chakachak response to Rinku. The trailer and my first solo song has released so far and the love that’s coming my way is exciting (sic).”

She also shared a video from the song launch and said, “Thank you for making me feel Chakachak. Now keep giving Rinku love and wish her luck.” To launch the song, Sara had gone to a suburban college in Mumbai, where she performed the whole song and spent a good time with the students.

‘Atrangi Re’, which also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in lead roles, is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 24.

(With IANS inputs)

