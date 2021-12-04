Sara Ali Khan Feasting on Kulfi in Delhi Leaves Janhvi Kapoor ‘Jealous’

Sara Ali Khan has reached New Delhi for the promotions of her upcoming film Atrangi Re. Her social media updates from her visit to the national capital reveal she had a great time. One of the glimpses from her day in the city also featured Sara’s friend, actress Janhvi Kapoor. From working out and travelling together, Sara and Janhvi are setting major BFF goals.

On her Instagram stories, Sara shared a boomerang which showed a fun moment from her trip to India Gate. The actress, who was gorging on a kulfi all by herself, left Janhvi seemingly upset. Along with the clip, Sara wrote, “J bird is J.”

In another update, we spotted Sara with her mother Amrita Singh. The veteran actress accompanied her daughter to visit the iconic Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in Delhi. For her outing, Sara kept it traditional as she wore a white salwar suit, paired with a pink dupatta, matching mask and bangles.

Later, Sara Ali Khan also enjoyed lunch with her crew whom she referred to asd her “chakachak family.” She continued in the caption of the picture, “Because food is the best celebration.”

Speaking about Atrangi Re, the highly-anticipated project was announced last year. The film marks Dhanush and director Aanand L Rai’s second collaboration after the 2013 film Ranjhanaa. Akshay Kumar will share the screen with Dhanush and Sara in the main role.

Jointly backed by Bhushan Kumar, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films, Atrangi Re will premiere on December 24 on Disney+Hotstar.

Up next, Sara Ali Khan will star opposite Vicky Kaushal in The Immortal Ashwatthama. Directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame, the mythology-based superhero movie is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala.

