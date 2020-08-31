Sara Ali Khan Channels Her Inner Beach Lover in Her Recent Pictures

Sara Ali Khan definitely knows how to treat the free bird in her. The diva has been sharing beautiful glimpses from her recent beach outing. In her latest post, she shared a few pictures that are nothing less than stunning. With water and sand in the backdrop, Sara channels her inner beach lover. She looks into the camera with a beautifully striking gaze.

Sara has turned her beach mode on with a chic white schiffli cropped top which she had teamed with denim shorts. She decided to ditch makeup as she let herself revel in the bliss of nature. Her tresses were seen carefree ruffled by the cool breeze on a cloudy day. The caption of her picture read, “Monday Morning Mood 👀🐚🌊”.

Sara added a picture from the trip to her Instagram stories also. Her beachside no-filter look is being adored by her fans and followers.

A few days back, Sara shared a stunning greyscale picture from the beach visit and added no caption barring a few heart emojis to the post.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan in lead. The David Dhawan directorial will feature Paresh Rawal and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles. The film is an official remake with the same name which originally starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Sara has also been roped in by Raanjhanaa maker Aanand L Rai for Atrangi Re. She will be seen playing dual roles in the film. Akshay Kumar and Dhanush will join the cast in leads. AR Rahman has composed the music of the film with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The romantic drama is slated for Valentine’s Day 2021 release.