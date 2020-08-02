Sapahare uprooted mango trees in a terrorist manner and looted and attacked houses! Injured-3

Nayan Babu, Naogaon Correspondent: Nazimuddin and his terrorist forces threw 20 mango trees on the land occupied by Mozammel Haque of Bhabuk Kazi Para village in Sapahar of Naogaon due to previous enmity and looted the house in a terrorist manner.

According to the victim’s wife Aktara Khatun and police station statement, we have been occupying 10 percent of the land in JB No. 12 Dag No. 249 Khatian No. 209 No. 1 of Bhabuk Mouza of the upazila for a long time. And the property mentioned in the schedule was settled while it was the khas property of the government of Bangladesh and as a landless tenant I was allowed to occupy it in 2014 along with my husband through the local land authority. The property has been inherited from my husband’s ancestors to this day. In due course the government paid the rent in favor of Seresta. We planted mango trees on the property which was published and publicized as ours and we were peacefully occupying it. On Thursday 30/06/2020 at 7:30 pm, the terrorist forces of Nazimuddin, son of Pamir Uddin of Chhatahar village occupied us with 8/10 people. Throwing 20 mangoes planted in the ground, my husband immediately stopped me. Nazimuddin and his terrorist forces chased after my husband and attacked our house and hit my husband on the head with a rod in their hands to kill my husband and beat me and my sister-in-law. He looted the house. The villagers rescued us and brought us to Sapahar Health Complex. My husband had to put 6 stitches on his head.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sapahar Police Station Abdul Hai said a statement has been received and necessary steps will be taken subject to investigation.